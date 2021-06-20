Euro 2021: Group A qualifiers to the round of 16

The Italian team defeated Wales and completed their immaculate group stage at the Roman Olympic, advancing to the knockout stages of the Eurocup as first classified and will travel to Wembley to play against the second classified of group C.

A goal from Matteo Pessina in the 41st minute was enough for Roberto Mancini’s men, who chained their eleventh consecutive victory without conceding goals and equaled their record of games without defeats, with 30, as those of Vittorio Pozzo’s Italy in the years 30 of the last century.

Despite the defeat, Wales also made it to the next round as second in the group, while Roberto Mancini’s team, who had his eleventh consecutive victory without conceding, will face the second-placed group C, one between Austria and Ukraine, while Wales will play second in group B, which includes Belgium, Russia, Denmark and Finland.

For its part, Switzerland still has a chance of advancing as one of the third best in the Eurocup, it only needs to wait for the combinations that give it the pass.

