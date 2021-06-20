in Football

Euro 2021: Goran Pandev withdraws from the North Macedonia national team

Footballer Goran Pndev from Genoa and captain of North Macedonia, announced that the last match of Group C of his team in the Championship of the Euro 2021, will be the last with the national shirt.

I think this is the right time to say goodbye to the national team, “were the words of the Macedonian delnatero.

The 37-year-old Pandev has made 121 appearances for his country in an international career spanning two decades, scoring the goal that secured North Macedonia’s place at Euro 2020.

It is not the first time that Pandev has announced that he has played his last match for North Macedonia. Igor Angelovski took over as coach in 2015 and one of his key decisions was to bring Pandev out of international retirement.

