in Football

Euro 2021: Giorgio Chiellini sets off the alarms in Italy after being injured against Switzerland

The footballer Giorgio Chiellini of the Juventus of Turin on the A series, set off the alarms in the Italian National Team after being injured in the duel against Switzerland that they won 3-0, on matchday 2 of the Euro 2021.

The central defender retired in the 24th minute due to a physical problem, shortly after the VAR canceled the goal of the possible Italy advantage by a touch with one hand on a corner kick.

Also read: Mexican National Team: FIFA authorizes the change of selection to Rogelio Funes Mori

When speaking with the coaching staff, Giorgio Chiellini did not make gestures of particular concern, but this Thursday he will undergo tests to understand the severity of his muscle injury.

The experienced 36-year-old Italian central defender walked off the pitch and was replaced by Francesco Acerbi. The “azzurri” will play the first place in group A next Sunday against Wales.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Khalil Rountree vs. Modest Bukauskas added to UFC Fight Night on September 4

Loki’s success leads Disney Plus to premiere its new series on Wednesday