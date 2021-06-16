Euro 2021: Giorgio Chiellini sets off the alarms in Italy after being injured against Switzerland

The footballer Giorgio Chiellini of the Juventus of Turin on the A series, set off the alarms in the Italian National Team after being injured in the duel against Switzerland that they won 3-0, on matchday 2 of the Euro 2021.

The central defender retired in the 24th minute due to a physical problem, shortly after the VAR canceled the goal of the possible Italy advantage by a touch with one hand on a corner kick.

When speaking with the coaching staff, Giorgio Chiellini did not make gestures of particular concern, but this Thursday he will undergo tests to understand the severity of his muscle injury.

Giorgio Chiellini went from scoring a goal to having it annulled by VAR and then leaving for substitution after 24 minutes.

The experienced 36-year-old Italian central defender walked off the pitch and was replaced by Francesco Acerbi. The “azzurri” will play the first place in group A next Sunday against Wales.

Francesco Acerbi relieved him at a very high level but the worst news of the game was Chiellini's muscle injury. Instrumental tests will be done tomorrow to determine the scope.

