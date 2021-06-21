Euro 2021: Gianluigi Donnarumm leaves concentration to ‘detail’ his signing with PSG

The still goalkeeper of the AC Milan, Gianluigi Donnarumma, briefly left the concentration of the Italian National Team that participates in the UEFA Eurocup of Nations to attend medical examinations prior to his signing with the PSG of France, team to which he will arrive as a free agent after the expiration of his contract with the rossonero team.

Donnarumma left after 9:00 in the Italian morning (7:00 GMT) from the Italian concentration at the Roman hotel Parco dei Principi and went to the Sant’Andrea hospital to undergo the medical examination, as seen in some photos that circulate on the internet.

The 22-year-old Italian goalkeeper was accompanied by Gianluca Vialli, Roberto Mancini’s collaborator in the Italian national team, and by Dr. “azzurro” Andrea Ferretti and, according to the Italian media, he will sign a contract with PSG in the next few hours until 2026.

Donnarumma did not renew his relationship with Milan, the club that launched him into professional football at just 16 years old, and he was free to negotiate with another club since last January 1.

Milan confirmed his departure at the end of May through manager Paolo Maldini and replaced him with Frenchman Mike Maignan, French champion with Lille.

After passing the recognition, Donnarumma will return to the concentration of Italy, which travels in the Italian afternoon to the technical center of Coverciano (Florence).

The “azzurro” goalkeeper started this Sunday in Italy’s 1-0 win over Wales as Mancini’s men advanced to the round of 16 of the Eurocup as first in group A.

Donnarumma was substituted in the 90th minute to make way for Salvatore Sirigu and left the pitch before some whistles from fans who branded him a “mercenary”

