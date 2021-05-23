Euro 2021: Germany lists Hummels and Müller as Joachim Löw news | National teams

The German team presented its call-up for Euro 2021 on Wednesday. The team led by Joachim Löw will have as a novelty the return of two experienced players: Bayern midfielder Thomas Müller and Borussia Dortmund central Mats Hummels, after several years of being with out of the German team.

The big absentees from the squad are Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André Ter Stegen, who will undergo knee surgery, and Marco Reus, who decided he needed regeneration time after the season. Regarding Ter Stegen, Löw said that, although he regretted his absence, it was clear that he had two good goalkeepers, with Bernd Leno and Kevin Trapp, behind the undisputed starter Manuel Neuer.

Löw explained some of his criteria, ranging from the need to have at least two players for each position to what he called the “frustration tolerance” of non-starters and current performance. Another novelty is the return of Kevin Volland, a pure nine, who can make up for a deficit that Germany has had since the retirement of Miroslav Klose.

The following is the list of the call:

Archers: Bernd Leno (Arsenal), Manuel Neuer (Bayern) and Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Defenses: Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea), Emre Can, Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund), Mathias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Niklas Süle (Bayern), Lukas Klostermann, Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig), Robin Gosens (Atalanta), Robi Koch (Leeds United ) and Christian Günter (Freiburg).

Midfielders and forwards: Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Müller, Leroy Sané and Jamal Musiala (Bayern), Kai Havertz, Timo Werner (Chelsea), Jonas Hoffmann, Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) and Kevin Volland (AC Monaco).