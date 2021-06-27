Euro 2021: Gareth Bale’s rude gesture to the press after the elimination against Denmark

The Wales national team lost 0-4 to Denmark to seal their elimination in the Round of 16 of Euro 2021.

After the resounding fall, the captain of the Dragons, Gareth Bale, left disappointed and without answering when the journalist asked him if tonight’s was his last game with the Welsh team.

Before leaving the interview with an obvious bad humor, Bale said that the defeat against Denmark was “disappointing” and regretted the referee’s performance in the second goal conceded, in which he considers that there was a previous foul.

“It’s disappointing. The guys are frustrated, they’re angry. It’s understandable. I imagine the referee was swayed by the fans here, but it is what it is. There’s no point making excuses now. It’s disappointing is all I can say.” said after the match the captain, who did not appear at the team’s press conference, in which only the coach, Rob Page, was present.

“We started the first 25 minutes very well, we conceded a goal and the game changed a bit. We started the second half trying to play and unfortunately we made a mistake, we conceded a goal and that killed the momentum for us,” he added.

