Euro 2021: Gareth Bale launches ‘warning’ to the rest of the teams prior to the start of the tournament

Gareth Bale, footballer of the Welsh national team, said he was “ready to give one hundred percent” for the start of the Eurocup soccer. The player of the Real Madrid He addressed the media this Friday, before Wales debuts in the tournament against Switzerland, this Saturday.

“This is similar to what it was like to reach Euro 2016,” said Bale, who is one of the eight surviving players from that tournament in which they reached the semifinal, a round in which they lost to the subsequent champion, Portugal ( 2-0).

“This is a different team and a different tournament. We know that it is a difficult group and that it will be difficult to qualify,” said the attacker.

Bale arrives in good shape at this European Championship, having spent a season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, where he played 34 games and scored 16 goals.

“We are very excited to be here and that there is only one day left. I feel fine and ready to give 100% for my country. As I always do,” he added.

The future of Welsh is in the air. With a one-year contract still with Real Madrid, Bale announced that he already knows the decision he will make with a view to next season, but that he will not announce it until the continental tournament is over.