Euro 2021: Frank de Boer thinks Memphis Depay can still give more for the Netherlands

The coach Frank de Boer of the Netherlands National Team, was satisfied with the performance of his team defeating Austria at Euro 2021, hoping that Memphis Depay I can give more in the next rounds.

Memphis Depay can still climb more ladders in the tournament and I am confident that he will. In the end, he scored the penalty and gave a pre-assist, although of course he can do better, “said De Boer

Before the tournament, it was expected that Memphis Depay, who is speculated to make his apparent signing for FC Barcelona official in the coming days, would be the reference of the national team, but Denzel Dumfries has been chosen as the best player in the Netherlands.

“The space and the opportunities are there and I try to take advantage of them,” said player Denzel Dumfries who caused the 1-0 penalty and made it 2-0.

THOSE OF FRANK DE BOER CONVINCE MORE AND MORE Netherlands dominated, and had no problem defeating Austria The ‘Tulips’ link victories and tie their ticket to the 8th finals of the European Championship: ⚽ (11 ‘) – Memphis Depay

Dumfries, for his part, also noted in this regard that “Memphis is a great player” and said about his own performance, having been involved in the five goals of the Netherlands in the tournament, that he simply takes advantage of the chances.

