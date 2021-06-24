Euro 2021: France and Portugal tie and qualify for the last 16

The Selection of Portugal and France gave a tremendous game in the Ferenc Puskas Stadium in a match where controversy and good football were latent in the ninety minutes of a definitive match in the qualifying aspirations of the defending Eurocup champion and the world champion.

France began with an overwhelming dominance over the Portuguese team, who endured the first attacks of the French team, responding with timid counter-attack attempts with Jota, Sanchez and Ronaldo.

At minute 15, France had the clearest at the start of the game with a tremendous shot from Kylian Mbappé, but goalkeeper Rui Patricio took the shot off with an impressive stretch that prevented the score from breaking on the electronic scoreboard.

At minute 26, Hugo Lloris committed a clear penalty on Danilo, which was signaled by the referee, leaving the table set for Cristiano Ronaldo to collect his fourth goal in this European Championship.

The Portuguese charged in a perfect way, charging the center with a powerful shot, totally fooling Lloris, who had thrown himself to the side.

At the end of the first half, the controversy was present with a dubious penalty in favor of France in a play in which Kylian Mbappé fell lying inside the Portuguese area in an apparent pool of the PSG striker.

The play was reviewed in the VAR and the decision of the referee, Mateu Lahoz (Spain) was maintained, leaving open the possibility for Karim Benzema to match the cards by taking the penalty shot from the eleven steps.

Starting the second half, France dealt a heavy blow to Portugal with the second score by Gato Benzema on an extraordinary assist from Paul Pogba. The French scorer did not miss the ‘gift’ and sent the ball to the back of Rui Patricio’s goal.

At minute 60, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his fifth goal in this European Championship, again from the penalty spot, impossible for the French goalkeeper, who could not prevent the Lusitanian striker from tying the mark of Iranian Ali Daei (109) as the historical top scorer in national team football.

