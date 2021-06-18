Euro 2021: Fernando Santos reveals key to defeat Germany

The Portuguese coach Fernando Santos He said that this Saturday before Germany your team will have to try to have the ball and try to reach the last third but also be attentive when the Germans have it

“We have to have the ball. Get to the last third but we have to be careful when Germany has the ball because it can be very dangerous,” Santos said at the official pre-match press conference tomorrow.

Santos said that Germany is also a team that likes to have the ball and recalled that in the 1-0 loss to France, many of the French’s chances came from counterattack plays.

“Germany is a team that has a lot of the ball, many of the possibilities that France generated were counter-attack,” he said.

“The French in the second half were very withdrawn, they played with long balls and they did well. Maybe in moments of the game we can try to do something similar but we need to have the ball,” he added.

Santos said his team is prepared to play against the various systems that Germany could turn to.

“We are ready for everything, defense of three or four. We have analyzed them, we have seen many games, they have played with 3-4-3, with 4-4-2 and 4-3-3. Lately they have played with 3- 4-3, “he explained.

“However, in the final part of the match against France Kimmich threw himself to the center and Ginter appeared as a winger and the scheme was a 4-3-3. They are flexible,” he said.

Santos avoided expanding on specific players and recalled that it was the entire team when he was questioned about Raphael guerreiro or Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Portugal is proud of this team that is not only Cristiano Ronaldo. I have to motivate them all, also those who are on the bench”