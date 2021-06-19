in Football

Euro 2021: Fernando Santos accepts that Germany was superior

After the defeat against the German team, Fernando Santos spoke at a press conference about the level that his team showed. The Portuguese coach admitted today that Germany had been superior in the game in which they beat Portugal 2-4.

“There were moments in the game when we gave away easy balls. But it is clear that Germany was superior,” Santos said at the press conference.

However, the Portuguese coach said that after the second goal there was a phase in which the third could have come, with which Portugal would have been able to get back into the game.

“If in those moments we had achieved the third goal perhaps we would have been able to change the game.” explained.

