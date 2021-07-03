Euro 2021: England vs Denmark; when and where the Semifinal will be played

The teams of Denmark and England qualified this Saturday at Semifinals of the UEFA Euro 2021 by beating in Quarter finals to Czech Republic and Ukraine, respectively, for which they will meet next Wednesday at Wembley Stadium at 1:00 p.m. Central Mexico time.

The Denmark National Team settled in this phase after passing the group stage in a ‘miraculous’ way by reaping only 3 points, as a result of their victory against Russia on the last day, as they had previously lost 0-1 against Finland and 1- 2 against Belgium.

In the Round of 16, the Danes uncovered and thrashed again 4-1, now against Wales, while in the Quarter they beat the Czech Republic 2-1.

For their part, England reached the Semis after going through the group stage undefeated with 2 wins and 1 draw. In the Round of 16 they beat Germany 2-0 and in the Quarters they beat Ukraine mercilessly.

Match data: This will be the third match between England and Denmark in major competitions, with a favorable balance for the English, with a victory and a draw. In total they have met 21 times, with 4 wins for Denmark, 5 draws and 12 wins for England. The most recent match was played in the Nations League, ending with a 0-1 victory for Denmark.

The winner of this match will face the winner of the match between Spain and Italy to be played on Tuesday, June 6 at Webmbley Stadium in England.

