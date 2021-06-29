Euro 2021: England defeats Germany and qualifies for the Quarter-Finals (Video, summary and goals)

England and Germany shook off a disappointing first half of the penultimate match of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Eurocup of Nations this Tuesday at the legendary Wembley Stadium, home of the La Rosa team, bringing a vibrant closing game where the English sentenced the game with goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane,

With both teams quite cautious about what was at stake, there were hardly any chances. Manuel Neuer avoided the English goal in a shot by Raheem Sterling and Jordan Pickford deactivated a heads-up shot from Timo Werner.

Haryy Kane, who is still denied in front of goal, missed the clearest in the twilight of 45 minutes, not taking advantage of a rebound inside the area to define practically an empty goal.

At minute 75, England broke the tie on the scoreboard with a great play by Raheem Sterling; the Manchester City player started a play in collaboration with Shaw, who ended up giving Sterling to strike down Neuer.

Five minutes later, Thomas Müller had an opportunity with a direct free kick on Pickford, but his shot was not correct and did not put the locals in trouble.

The English sentenced the game to five minutes remaining with a goal from Harry Kane; The Tottenham forward finally shook off malaria and was able to score his first goal at this Euro Cup.

England awaits a rival in the Quarterfinals to win the Ukraine vs Sweden match.

