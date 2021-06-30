Euro 2021: England broke a tremendous “curse” by beating Germany

The England team managed to defeat the Germany team 2-0 in the round of 16 of Euro 2021, with goals from Raheem Sterling Y Harry Kane, in a duel where they not only got their place in the quarterfinals, but also broke a tremendous “curse” against the Germans.

This victory for the De la Rosa squad meant breaking a 46-year streak without being able to win against Germany on the field of Wembley Stadium, as the last victory was in a friendly duel in 1975.

After this match, the England National Team suffered six defeats, one of them on penalties at the 1996 Eurocup, and could only get a draw in a friendly match in 2017.

It was due to this tremendous dominance that the famous phrase “soccer is a sport invented by the English, they play 11 against 11, and Germany always wins”, by Gary Lineker.

Now, after advancing from the round of 16 and breaking this curse of Germany at Wembley, the England National Team will face Ukraine, which eliminated the Swedish National Team.

