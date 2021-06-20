Euro 2021: Eden Hazard disappoints Real Madrid fans

Belgian Eden Hazard assured this Sunday that, despite the injuries that have haunted him during the last two seasons at Real Madrid, “he never” doubted his qualities, although he acknowledged that he does not know if his ankle, damaged in recent seasons, ” it will be the same again. “

“I have never doubted my qualities. I know what I can do on a football field. What I do not know is whether my ankle will be the same as it was ten years ago. This is life,” Hazard said during the press conference prior to the third day in Group B.

Also read: David Faitelson and Ricardo Peláez on the verge of blows; were separated by security elements

Hazard, who will start on Monday before Finland After being a substitute in the first two games, he did not guarantee that he will play the 90 minutes.

MOURINHO charges against Eden HAZARD. ️ “Hazard is an incredible player, but with terrible training. He doesn’t work much.” Via talkSPORT pic.twitter.com/dNVV6D4QfY – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) June 19, 2021

“I may not play the 90 minutes. We will see how I feel. I will give everything to play as much as possible at the highest level,” he said. At the same time, he insisted that he prefers to play “70 very good minutes than 90 mediocre”.

“I am not one hundred percent, but I am ready to start. I want to play every game and show the quality that I treasure,” he said.

| Eden Hazard: “I don’t think I’m at 100%, but I’m ready to start a game. The plan is to gradually build up to 100% for the knockout stage. I’m feeling pretty good and I ‘ m gradually getting my confidence back. ” pic.twitter.com/oQRCsQn1WW – Hazard Xtra. (@HazardXtra) June 20, 2021

As for the fear of being injured again, he commented that he cannot think about it, since his game consists of facing and having contact with rival players.

“If I think about it, better not to play. I have to face and play my game. I need to be smarter and find solutions,” he said. He said the same about the pressure of wearing the Real Madrid shirt.

| Eden Hazard: “We will see how the game goes, but I may not be ready for 90 minutes. But I will play as many minutes as possible at a high level. If there are fifty, it will be fifty. If it is sixty , it will be sixty. We’ll see. ” pic.twitter.com/IN1iqa4c6v – Hazard Xtra. (@HazardXtra) June 20, 2021

“At Real Madrid there is great pressure, but in Belgium too. When I go out on the pitch, I give it my all. On the pitch I’m not thinking about the pressure I’m under,” he said.

He was pleased that he, Witsel and De Bruyne are finally playing together on Monday, and warned that the “red devils” “always play to win, regardless of how many points they have.”

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content