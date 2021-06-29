Euro 2021: Eating snot; Joachim Löw’s sad farewell to Germany

The strategist of the German National Team, Joachim Löw, was eliminated in the round of 16 of Euro 2020 after losing to England by a score of 2-0 and had a sad goodbye in his last meeting as coach of the Bavarian National Team.

Low, true to his custom, leaves with a curious image that characterized him throughout his administration in the German team, as he was caught ‘eating snot’

Also read: Mexican National Team: Jesús ‘Canelo’ Angulo, the one sacrificed for Tokyo 2021

Although he was eliminated in the second round, apart from showing sad, angry or disappointed, Low was ‘entertained’ with his nose and mouth, which attracted attention in networks, as it was his last image as a coach of the German team.

Joachim Low, who will be relieved of his post by Hans-Dieter Flick, says goodbye to his long spell in the national team (he has been a coach since 2006) with a new disappointment, which adds to that suffered at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, in the one that didn’t make it past the group stage.

Joachim Low’s numbers with the German National Team

Joachim Low took charge of the German National Team in 2006 and directed 3 World Cups, four European Cups, and the Confederations Cup, achieving a World Championship and a Confederations Cup.

He directed 198 official matches, winning 124 matches, drawing 40 and losing 34 matches between official and friendly matches.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content