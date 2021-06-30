Euro 2021: DT of Hungary, Marco Rossi mocks Cristiano Ronaldo, Mbappé and Neuer

The Italian strategist of the Hungary national team, Marco Rossi, could not bear the desire to mock the teams he had as rivals in the Group Stage of the Eurocup, who were eliminated in Eighth Final.

Through your official account Instagram DT published an image in which he appears, in addition to Cristiano Ronaldo, Manuel Neuer and Kylian Mbappé with suitcases and on the beach.

Also read: Brenda Zambrano, former member of Acapulco Shore, raises the temperature with her ‘spicy’ dance in networks (Video)

“See you on the beach!” Was the text that Marco Rossi published in his post in three languages, Hungarian, English and Italian, as well as an emoji with a laughing face, a heart and the Hungarian flag .

The Hungarian team was part of Group F of Euro 2020, considered as ‘the group of death’, made up of Hungary, Portugal, Germany and France. The Hungarians finished last in the sector with two points.

Hungary drew the tie against France and Germany, but the 0-3 against Portugal in their first match at this European Championship was decisive for their subsequent elimination.

In Group F, three teams advanced, France as leader, Germany as second and Portugal as one of the best third places, with four points. However, they all fell in the Round of 16.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content