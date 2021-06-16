Euro 2021: Didier Deschamps highlights France’s performance against a tough rival

French coach Didier deschamps, said the France team had a great game against a strong rival in reference to the victory over Germany 1-0, in his debut in the Euro 2021.

It was a great game against a great rival. I knew the players were going to be ready and they were, “Didier Deschamps said.

The technical director, world champion in Russia 2018, highlighted the attitude of his players in this important match of matchday 1 against Germany, adding three units within group F.

It was a match that could have been a semi-final or a final. Although the three points are not final, they are important, “he added.

With this victory with an own goal by Mats Hummels, Didier Deschamps’ team placed second in the table with 3 units, behind Portugal, which beat Hungary 3-0 with 2 goals from Cristiano Ronaldo.

