Euro 2021: Didier Deschamps disappointed after the draw against Hungary

The selector of France soccer, Didier deschamps, showed this Saturday his disappointment by the draw (1-1) that his team started in Budapest in his second game at the Eurocup, and regretted the missed chances in the first half.

France could have qualified for the round of 16 if they had beaten Hungary, but the tie tightens the situation in Group F, in which Portugal and Germany also compete.

“They took the lead on their only occasion in the first half,” Deschamps explained at the post-match press conference. “That gave them strength,” he added.

“One point is not what we expected, but given the situation we accept it. We should have gone ahead on the scoreboard in the first half, but we did not and that’s how football is. We have to accept it,” he concluded.

The French coach said that the support from the stands motivated the Hungarians, who played a very serious and effective game in defense, such as against Portugal on the first day, although then they lost 0-3.

