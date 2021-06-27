Euro 2021: Didier Deschamps confirms Didier Digne’s absence against Switzerland

The French coach, Didier deschamps, confirmed today the withdrawal for the game against Switzerland of the left back Didier digne, who will miss the round of 16 in Bucharest after suffering a thigh injury in the last group stage game against Portugal.

The technician also revealed that the natural substitute for Digne, Lucas Hernandez, remains doubt at this time.

Also read: In Shakira style, Norma Palafox delights her fans with daring dance at the Exatlon

Asked about the possibility that, in these circumstances, he goes out to play with three defenders, Deschamps confirmed that “it is an option”, but refused to advance whether or not to resort to that solution in the face of casualties.

Didier Deschamps has given an injury update ahead of France v Switzerland: OUT: Digne, Thuram

PROBABLY OUT: Kounde

AVAILABLE: Hernandez # FRA # Euro2020 – Robin Bairner (@RBairner) June 27, 2021

Deschamps also confirmed that Marcus thuram Y Jules Kounde they will also miss the game against Switzerland.

Regarding the rival, the French coach highlighted the ability to create chances of the “offensive trio” of Switzerland, consisting of Embolo, Seferovic and Shaqiri, and expressed his “admiration” for the work of his Swiss colleague, Vladimir Petkovic.

Didier Deschamps has given an injury update ahead of France v Switzerland: OUT: Digne, Thuram

PROBABLY OUT: Kounde

AVAILABLE: Hernandez # FRA # Euro2020 – Robin Bairner (@RBairner) June 27, 2021

“Even if they had a difficult game against Italy, they are a great European team,” Deschamps said of the group stage match in which Italy beat Switzerland 3-0.

Beyond strictly sports, Deschamps welcomed the temperatures in Bucharest, somewhat lower than in Budapest, where France played two games in the group stage.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content