Euro 2021: Denmark wanted to play against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals

The coach Kasper Hjulmand of the Denmark National Team, assured that they wanted to face the team of Holland, on Czech Republic his rival next Saturday in the Euro 2021.

Also read: Liga MX: Atlas excites his fans with Andrés Guardado as reinforcement

I would rather have played the Netherlands, “Hjulmand told Danish broadcaster DR.” Now we are facing a team for the first time (in the tournament) that I think can match our own intensity.

Denmark will face the Czechs in the quarterfinals on Saturday in Baku, Azerbaijan. Hjulmand’s team beat Wales 4-0 in the round of 16 before the Czech Republic defeated the Netherlands 2-0, a result many saw as a surprise.

Also read: Yanet García captivates her followers with a hot photograph in a white bodysuit

We have gradually worn down our opponents and played with a lot of intensity in our press and transitions, “said Hjulmand.” Now it cannot be surprising that we are facing a team that has the same work ethic and the same intensity of pressure. “

Kasper Hjulmand, however, noted that the Czechs employ a style similar to that of their own team, which is based on a collective performance rather than relying on individual stars.





Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content