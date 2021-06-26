in Football

Euro 2021: Denmark thrashes Wales and is the first classified to the Quarter-Finals

The Denmark National Team hit the mark in the round of 16 of Euro 2021, defeating Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey’s Welsh Combine with a scandalous 4-goal win to nil, giving the Danes a pass to the quarterfinals waiting to meet his opponent.

The Danes opened the scoring with a goal from Nice striker Kasper Dolberg in the 27th minute of the first half, after a great play that the Danish midfield was weaving, which culminated with the attacker’s subtle shot from outside the area.

The Welsh National Team tried by all means to shorten the distance, but despair ended up playing against them, as Kasper Dolberg again put the ball into the nets at the beginning of the second half.

After that the game was a feast for Denmark who ended up scoring again, when Joakim Mæhle shook the nets at 88 and later in added time FC Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite sentenced the game.

