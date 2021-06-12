Euro 2021: Denmark and Finland resume at the request of players

After the shock caused by the incident involving the Danish footballer, Christian Eriksen, who collapsed on the pitch minutes before the end of the first half of the game of Denmark and Finland at Euro 2021, the UEFA has confirmed that play will resume later this afternoon.

The match corresponding to the Eurocup Group, suspended after 43 minutes due to the loss of Danish Christian Eriksen, will resume at 20:30 CET (13:30 CDMX), UEFA reported.

Eriksen fainted and lost consciousness and after receiving medical care on the field, he was transferred to the nearby Copenhagen Kingdom Hospital, where he arrived “stable” and “awake”, according to the Danish Football Federation (DBU).

Following a request from the players of both teams, UEFA has agreed to resume the game between Denmark and Finland tonight at 20:30 CET. The last four minutes of the first half will be played, then there will be a 5 minute break and then the second half.

Once it was known that the Inter Milan midfielder was out of danger, the players of both teams decided to end the match this Saturday, which has been suspended for an hour and a half, explained the DBU.

