Euro 2021: Defined the qualifiers and their matches in the Round of 16

UEFA Euro 2021 ended with its group stage matches this Wednesday, with the sixteen teams qualified for the knockout stages; the first two places in the six groups, plus the four best third places in each platoon.
The last day ended also defining the crosses in the matches of the Fine phasel, being also confirmed the keys and the path that each of the teams will follow in search of the continental title.
Teams classified to the round of 16 at Euro 2021: First: Italy, Belgium, Holland, England Second places: Wales, Denmark, Austria, Croatia, Third places: Switzerland, Czech Republic, How, when and where will the eighth of final at Euro 2021?
Belgium vs Portugal
June 27 in Seville
Italy vs Austria
June 26 in London
France vs Switzerland
June 28 in Bucharest
Croatia vs Spain
June 28 in Copenhagen
Sweden vs Ukraine
June 29 in Glasgow
England vs Germany
June 29 in London
Netherlands vs Czech Republic
June 27 in Budapest
Wales vs Denmark
June 26 in Amsterdam
