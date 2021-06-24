Euro 2021: Defined the qualifiers and their matches in the Round of 16

UEFA Euro 2021 ended with its group stage matches this Wednesday, with the sixteen teams qualified for the knockout stages; the first two places in the six groups, plus the four best third places in each platoon.

The last day ended also defining the crosses in the matches of the Fine phasel, being also confirmed the keys and the path that each of the teams will follow in search of the continental title.

Teams classified to the round of 16 at Euro 2021: First: Italy, Belgium, Holland, England Second places: Wales, Denmark, Austria, Croatia, Third places: Switzerland, Czech Republic, How, when and where will the eighth of final at Euro 2021?

Belgium vs Portugal

June 27 in Seville

Italy vs Austria

June 26 in London

France vs Switzerland

June 28 in Bucharest

Croatia vs Spain

June 28 in Copenhagen

Sweden vs Ukraine

June 29 in Glasgow

England vs Germany

June 29 in London

Netherlands vs Czech Republic

June 27 in Budapest

Wales vs Denmark

June 26 in Amsterdam

