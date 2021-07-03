Euro 2021: David Faitelson surrenders at the feet of England after advancing to the semi-finals

The England National Team is a couple of games away from being able to win the top honors of Euro 2021, after beating the team by a landslide. Ukraine national team, at the close of the Quarterfinal round.

After the categorical triumph of the British against the Ukrainians, David Faitelson, the journalist, critic and commentator of ESPN praised the performance of the combined three lions and the figure of the forward Harry kane.

Read also: Chile national team: Arturo Vidal launches “threat” to Brazil after falling in Copa América

“England being, finally, England in football …”.

England being, finally, England in football … – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) July 3, 2021

“Harry Kane: I like it for Real Madrid … What about you?”

“England-Denmark and Spain-Italy, two very good semi-finals in the European Championship. The ideal final at Wembley: England against Italy, but …”, he wrote.

Read also: Euro 2021: England vs Denmark; when and where the Semifinal will be played

Harry Kane: I like it for Real Madrid … And you? – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) July 3, 2021