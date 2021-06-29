Euro 2021: David Faitelson destroys Kylian Mbappé after the elimination of France

The French National Team has consummated a new failure in the era of the coach Didier deschamps, by being eliminated in the round of the Eighth Finals of the Eurocup 2021 against the Switzerland selection in penalty shootout.

After the match in Budapest, Romania, David faitelson, the journalist and critic of ESPN, lashed out hard against the figure of Kylian Mbappé after failing the decisive penalty of the Gauls against the Swiss.

“So what? Claiming from Deschamps that he had Benzema on the bench for penalties? Please! If the only one who missed from the penalty spot was a“ certain ”Kylian Mbappé…”.

“! Cheap!! Cheap! Madridistas say that the price for Mbappé has dropped and that it is time to take advantage …”, he wrote.

It should be noted that the Swiss National Team has become the rival of the Selection of Spain in the Quarterfinal round of Euro 2021, leaving reigning world champions and runners-up France and Croatia, respectively.

