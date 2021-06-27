Euro 2021: Czech Republic surprises and eliminates the Netherlands

The Czech Republic team achieved a surprising victory against the Netherlands team, with a score of two goals to zero, thus ensuring their pass to the Quarterfinals of Euro 2021, where they will face Denmark.

The Netherlands began to reel in the 55th minute, when a reckless hand caused the expulsion of Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, a decision that was endorsed by the VAR and caused the direct red, something that had not happened since the 1976 edition.

Also read: In Shakira style, Norma Palafox delights her fans with daring dance at the Exatlon

Twelve minutes later, at 68, Slavia Prague striker Tomáš Holeš broke the zero after a corner kick, the ball walked through the area on a couple of occasions, only to culminate with the accurate header that put the ball in the networks.

He has 4 goals in 4 Euro 2020 matches. He has 10 goals in his last 14 international matches. He has 15 goals in 30 games for the Czech Republic. Spectacular performance of Patrik Schick in national team football. REFERRER. pic.twitter.com/LexWmb4Laq – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) June 27, 2021

Later in the 80th minute, Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick sentenced the match, scoring his fourth goal in this European Championship, ending the match and enshrining the feat of the Czech Republic.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content