Euro 2021: Cristiano Ronaldo’s message after the draw between Portugal and France

The Portugal National Team remains alive in Euro 2021, after securing its place in the knockout round of the tournament by drawing against the France selection at the close of the group stage.

After the game held at the Estadio Ferenc Puskás In Budapest, Hungary, striker Cristiano Ronaldo has dedicated an emotional message to all his teammates in the Lusitanian team on social media.

“Congratulations team! Thank you all for your unconditional support!” He wrote next to the images of the game against the Gauls.

It should be noted that striker Cristiano Ronaldo has become the historical leader of scorers in the history of the Eurocup, by surpassing the retired attacker Miroslav klose and equaled the record for scoring in national team soccer history with 109.

Ah …. WE ARE OITAVOS !!! # PORFRA | 2-2 | #VamosComTudo # Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/qVRPlmHoHh – Portugal (@selecaoportugal) June 23, 2021

