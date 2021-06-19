Euro 2021: Cristiano Ronaldo tied Miroslav Klose’s goalscoring mark

Despite the fact that the Portugal National Team ended up losing 4-2 to the German National Team, Cristiano Ronaldo managed to reach another record for his tremendous record, as he managed to tie at Miroslav klose as the player with the most goals in Euro and World Cup.

With his score, which meant the momentary triumph for Portugal on Germany, Cristiano Ronaldo managed to reach 12 goals in the Euro, which together with his seven annotations in the World Cup add up to a total of 19 goals between both competitions.

Also read: Liga MX: Atlético San Luis announces 10 casualties for the 2021 Apertura

For his part, Miroslav Klose, who holds the position of top scorer in the World Cups, has 16 entries in the World Cups, while in the European Cups, the former German striker had three entries.

Did anyone else see this? # EURO2020 | Cristiano Ronaldo Refuses the ball from the corner, runs 90 meters in 12 seconds and finishes off the play for the goal of Portugal, with 36 years. pic.twitter.com/i1O5vF3PtB – Noti – Good (@notibien) June 19, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo will have the opportunity to win first place alone next Wednesday, June 26, when he faces the French National Team, a duel that is also of the utmost importance for both teams if they want to advance from the group stage.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: