Euro 2021: Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses Miroslav Klose’s mark

The Portugal National Team tied two goals with the France selection at the close of the Eurocup group stage, with a double from Cristiano Ronaldo, setting a new career high.

With this double, which also served to give the pass to Portugal to the round of 16, Cristiano Ronaldo exceeded the mark of Miroslav klose and became the top scorer of Euro Cups Y World.

After this double, “the Commander” managed to reach 14 annotations in the Euro Cups, which added to his seven goals in World Cups leave him with a total of 21 goals between both competitions.

He is the top scorer for the biggest club on the planet (Real Madrid), the most important competitions in Europe (Champions and Euro), national team football and all professional football. There are no adjectives that do justice to his legacy. STANDING BEFORE CRISTIANO RONALDO. pic.twitter.com/RF6u0ydyda – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) June 23, 2021

For his part, Miroslav Klose, who is the top scorer in the history of the World Cups, scored 16 points in World Cups and three in Euro Cups, now leaving him as second place with 19 goals.

Now, Cristiano Ronaldo will have the opportunity to increase his scoring mark in the round of 16 of Euro 2021, where the Portugal National Team will face the Belgium National Team.

