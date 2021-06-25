Euro 2021: Cristiano Ronaldo shows his love for Georgina Rodríguez against Germany

The forward of the Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a double in Portugal’s match against France, in the match that closed day 3 of the group stage of Euro 2021, however, his goals were not the only thing that stood out in the match.

And it is that Cristiano Ronaldo was caught at halftime greeting his former teammate Real Madrid, Karim Benzema, But the curious thing about the postcard was that the cameras captured the shin guards of the commander where his partner Georgina Rodríguez is observed.

France and Portugal sealed their pass to the round of 16 of the Eurocup as first and third place respectively, in addition, Cristiano Ronaldo was consecrated leader of the Euro with 5 goals, showing that Rodríguez is the inspiration that the Commander needs.

Ronaldo, further increased his legend, becoming the top scorer (20 goals) in the history of the final stages of the Eurocup and the World Cups.

The Portuguese star returned to equalize on the scoreboard with his second goal, which served to equal the mark of Iranian Ali Daei (109 goals) as the best scorer in the history of the national teams.

