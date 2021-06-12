Euro 2021: Cristiano Ronaldo launches a message of support for Christian Eriksen and his family

The soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, of the Selection of Portugal, launched an emotional message of support for his colleague Christian eriksen, after suffering a strong collapse with Denmark at the start of the Euro 2021.

Also read: Chivas threatens to fire footballers and coaching staff

Our thoughts and prayers are with Christian Eriksen and his family. The world of football remains united waiting for good news. Hope to meet you back in the field soon, Chris! Stay strong! “Was Cristiano Ronaldo’s message.

It was through his official Instagram account that the Portuguese star launched his message, asking for the union of the football world in prayer and support for his partner and family, after the strong moments that were experienced during the game against Finland.

Also read: Ignacia Michelson shows off her tremendous figure with a flirty lace outfit

Cristiano Ronaldo asked for his speedy recovery, hoping to meet him again on the field with the Inter Milan footballer in Serie A, after the strong images that were experienced in the group B duel in Copenhagen.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content