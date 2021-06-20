Euro 2021: Cristiano Ronaldo innocent for loss of millionaire Coca Cola Who was the culprit?

Cristiano Ronaldo caused a stir at the press conference before the match of the Portugal selection against Hungary in the Euro 2021 after making a controversial gesture against the Coca Cola brand, by sending a message to people that they will drink water and not soda to maintain a healthier life.

Given this, this gesture by Cristiano Ronaldo, Coca Cola would have had millionaire losses of up to four million dollars due to the gesture of the Portuguese crack who has behind him, many followers around the world who would have put aside the soda in the middle of the Eurocup, being one of the main sponsors of the UEFA tournament.

However, according to information revealed by the Forbes newspaper, Cristiano Ronaldo would not have been the main culprit of this economic collapse of Coca Cola, since that same day, from the Juventus forward’s conference, they made dividend payments.

As detailed in the information, Coca Cola had these losses not because of what CR7 did in the middle of a press conference in the Eurocup, but because of the growing inflation in the United States, therefore, they lost large amounts of money.

“After Cristiano Ronaldo removed some soda bottles in the middle of the conference, the multinational brand reported a fall of four billion dollars. According to Forbes, this loss was not because of what the player did, as the cause of the fall it was due to the growing inflation in the United States, as well as the dividend payments, which were made on the day of the CR7 conference. ”, according to Forbes.

It should be remembered that CR7 is a great enemy of ultra-processed foods and had already shown its rejection of this brand in an interview, since it is not to his liking that his son consumes this product to which he is a ‘loyal’ consumer.

