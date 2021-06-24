Euro 2021: Cristiano Ronaldo equals Ali Daei’s historic mark at national level

Striker Cristiano Ronaldo continues to show that he is living the best moment of his career in the Portugal National Team, by becoming the figure of the Lusitanians in the game against the France selection at the close of the group stage at Euro 2021.

With a pair of scores from the penalty spot in the 30th and 60th minute, the attacker of the Juventus has equaled the legendary player’s historic mark Ali daei as the top scorers in national team soccer.

Forward Cristiano Ronaldo reached 109 goals in his career with the Portugal National Team and tied the record of the legendary Iranian footballer Ali Daei as the historical leaders in that category at the national team level.

“All-time top international goalscorers: 109 Ali Daei, 109 Cristiano Ronaldo # EURO2020”, the congratulations of the European tournament to CR7.

At the moment, the Portugal National Team would be ensuring its place in the next round of Euro 2021, by equaling by a score of 2-2 against the France selection in the repeat of the final of the last edition of the tournament.

