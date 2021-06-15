Euro 2021: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks record and leads all-time scorers table (Video)

The Portugal National Team started on the right foot in their participation in the 2021 Eurocup, defeating their Hungarian counterpart 0-3 at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium, with a double from their greatest star, the forward of the Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo, becoming the top scorer in history in this competition.

Cristiano came to this appointment to become the only footballer with five appearances in the Eurocup, all of them with a goal, in addition to being one goal away from breaking the record held by the Frenchman, Michelle Platini, with 9 annotations.

The record-breaking goal came from the penalty spot in the 87th minute, but minutes later, Superfly did not want to leave room for doubt as to his ability, scoring another score and ruling the final 0-3.

Table of historical scorers of the European Championship in the final phase: 11: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 9: Michel Platini (France) 7: Alan Shearer (England) Table of historical scorers of the European Championship including qualifying phase: 42: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 25: Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden) 23: Robbie Keane (Republic of Ireland)

Eight other players have achieved six: the Dutch Ruud Van Nistelrooy and Patrick Kluivert; the French Antoine Griezmann and Thierry Henry; the Englishman Wayne Rooney; the Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic; the Portuguese Nuno Gomes and the Russian Viktor Ponedelnik.

Another record close to the veteran captain of the Portuguese team is that of the best assistant in the history of the Eurocup, where the record is held by the Czech Karel Poborsky with eight passes on goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo accumulates six passes that ended up in the networks.

Ronaldo’s two goals against Hungary was 106 with the Portugal jersey and in national team football history he is only behind Iranian Ali Daei with 109 goals.

The Portuguese striker broke the European record as a scorer with his team (84 goals) by Ferenc Puskás during the 2018 World Cup, and this Tuesday he became the highest scorer in the history of the European Championship in the stadium that bears the legend’s name. Hungarian who also played in the Spanish national team.

Videos of all the goals of Cristiano Ronaldo in Eurocopa (Final Phase)

