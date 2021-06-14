Euro 2021: Cristiano Ronaldo and his controversial gesture against Coca Cola Why did he do it?

Cristiano Ronaldo caused a stir at the press conference prior to the match of the Portugal National Team against Hungary in the Euro 2021 and not precisely for launching a threat against the rival team, far from it, but for a controversial gesture against the brand Coke, one of the sponsors of the tournament UEFA.

Before starting the press conference with international media, Cristiano withdrew a couple of bottles from the North American soft drink, making a gesture of rejection about the product, replacing it with a bottle of natural water and emphasizing the action he had done, launching a concise but concise message.

“Water,” Ronaldo said as he placed the water bottle after removing the cola bottles.

The action did not go unnoticed by users on social networks, some taking the gesture in a positive way, remembering the great discipline of Cristiano throughout his career, since his diet and exercise have kept him current despite his seniority.

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo remove the Coca Cola bottles?

The Portuguese is a great enemy of ultra-processed foods and had already shown his rejection of this brand in an interview, because it is not to his liking that his son consumes this product to which he is a ‘loyal’ consumer.

“We will see if my son becomes a great player, at the moment he still is not; He drinks Coca-Cola and eats French fries, he knows I don’t like it, but he still does it, ”Cristiano commented in 2020.

Despite his rejection of this product, the Portuguese starred in a commercial in the East for the soft drink some time ago, when he was starting his professional career.

In addition, before that, Cristiano appeared in commercials for the Pepsi soft drink, causing the rejection that he now professes.

