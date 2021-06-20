Euro 2021: Close to 100 meters in 13 seconds; Cristiano Ronaldo’s career in goal vs Germany

The Portugal National Team shook off the dominance of Germany in the first quarter of an hour during the Eurocopa 2021 Day match this Saturday on the Allianz Arena stadium with a tremendous goal from Cristiano Ronaldo in a lethal counterattack that he led together Diogo Jotta and Bernardo Silva.

It was the 15th minute of the first half, when Germany attacked in a corner from the right wing, putting all the Portuguese inside their own goal, leaving Bernardo Silva right on the half moon, the ‘manager’ of the great work of the Lusitanians.

Also read: Hungary vs France: Attila Fiola’s goal in the Euro 2021 match (Video)

The defensive back of Portugal behaved at the height in the corner kick, rejecting the center towards the right wing, leaving the ball so that Silva led a run down the right wing with a dominated ball, directing a cross pass to Diego Jotta that ran down the left side, for the Liverpool player to serve Cristiano Ronaldo, who closed the clamp in a lethal ‘whiplash’.

Bernardo Silva’s long pass, Diogo Jota’s transfer and Cristiano Ronaldo’s run from area to area with a subsequent touch on goal. Portugal’s perfect counter. # POR #GER pic.twitter.com/Qh1LV0p1lW – Vertical Football (@futbol_vertical) June 19, 2021

It took only thirteen seconds for Cristiano to travel from side to side the playing field at the Allianz Arena, a court that measures 105 meters in length, so the ‘Bug’ would have traveled just under a hundred meters in this counterattack.

With 36 years, Cristiano would have been 4 seconds from the world record in the 100 meter dash set by the Jamaican Usaint Bolt in 2009, when he was 22 years old.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Footballers of La Machine would be upset with the board for a ‘debt’

VISIT OUR GOOGLE NEWS CHANNEL TO ENJOY OUR CONTENT