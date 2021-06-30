Euro 2021: Ciro Immobile regrets the absence of Hazard and De Bruyne against Italy

Ciro Immobile, forward of the Italian national team, acknowledged on Tuesday that if Belgium, his next rival in the quarterfinals of the Euro, does not recover the injured in time Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard, it will be “a different party.”

“De Bruyne and Hazard are fundamental players for them. If they are not at their maximum they will have some problem. But they are strong and they will be able to replace them. It is obvious that with De Bruyne and Hazard it would be another game, useless to deny it,” said Immobile at a wheel organized at the Coverciano technical center.

Also read: Cruz Azul offer does not convince Juan Reynoso; Pablo Guede is a candidate

“They make a difference, they put you in trouble. We are going to prepare as if they were 100%, we have to continue like this, with concentration, reacting to difficulties,” he added.

Both De Bruyne, who suffers an ankle problem after a hard lack of Joao palhinha In Belgium-Portugal, like Real Madrid player Eden Hazard, who has muscle discomfort, are in serious doubt for the appointment with Italy.

Of course, the Italian forward has clear to contain the Belgian Romelu lukaku, who will start against Italy, will be an important challenge.

Roberto Martínez, Belgian coach: “It is difficult for De Bruyne and Hazard to be there on Friday [vs Italia] I have good news because there is no serious damage, and your tournament will not be over if we pass. The only problem is that we have little time for the game against Italy. “Pic.twitter.com/VSxxUiRBIK – I’m Calcio (@SoyCalcio_) June 28, 2021

“Lukaku is very strong, we are lucky to know him well because he plays in Serie A (at Inter Milan). It will be up to the defenders to contain him, it will be a good fight,” he said.

Immobile highlighted the value of the hard-working round of 16 win against Austria after going through extra time, especially after many great teams were on the brink of elimination in that round.

OFFICIAL. #BEL will face #ITA in the quarterfinals of # EURO2020. Duel between two teams that won their group and that come with a very positive streak. The match will be held on July 2 in Munich. SAFETY PIN. pic.twitter.com/MnuQe47DTr – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) June 27, 2021

Spain managed to qualify after extra time against Croatia, while France and the Netherlands fell despite coming out as clear favorites against Switzerland and the Czech Republic.

“It is not easy, you face the best teams in the FIFA rankings. They are all strong. With Austria it was hard for us,” he said.

Italy and Belgium will meet this Friday in Munich in the quarterfinals in search of a ticket to the semifinals, which will be against the winner of Spain-Switzerland.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content