Euro 2021: Christian Eriksen will be discharged today after undergoing surgery

Christian eriksen will be discharged this Friday, June 18 after being operated successfully to implant a subcutaneous automatic defibrillator to prevent the selected one from Denmark suffer another respiratory arrest like last Saturday in the Euro 2021 match against Finland.

The Inter Milan player would leave the hospital less than a week after having paralyzed the entire football world with the chilling scenes in which he vanished in the middle of the group stage match against Finland, causing panic among his teammates and fans present at the Copenhagen stadium.

“After Christian had had several cardiac tests it was decided that he should be put on an ICD (implantable cardioverter defibrillator). This device is necessary after suffering a heart attack due to heart rhythm disorders,” published the Danish Federation of Soccer.

According to unofficial reports, the surgery would have been successful and the player would be discharged this Friday to continue his recovery at his home.

For now, neither the Danish Federation nor Inter Milan, the club that owns their federative rights, have expressed whether Eriksen could play professionally again, limiting himself to asking for time and space so that the player can rest.

