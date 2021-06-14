Euro 2021: Christian Eriksen, what will happen to his contract with Inter Milan?

Despite the fact that some experts have pointed out that they find it difficult for Christian Eriksen to return to playing football professionally after the cardiac arrest he suffered during the match between Denmark and Finland last Saturday at Euro 2021, Martin Schoots, agent of the footballer, confessed that the midfielder of the Inter de Milan expressed his desire to return to training.

Eriksen was resurrected by the medical corps of the Selection of Denmarka, managing to ‘bring it back to life’ after several seconds in which the footballer was lying on the grass of the Copenhagen stadium.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Reinforcements and renovations that La Maquina would announce this week

“Thank you, I’m not giving up and I could also train,” were Eriksen’s first words, according to Schoots.

Martin Schoots, Eriksen’s agent, at La Gazzetta dello Sport: “We spoke yesterday morning. He joked, he was in a good mood, I found him fine. He told his teammates that they were worse than him. How did he feel? He was happy because he understood how much love he has around him. ” pic.twitter.com/3WTf7M0QoB – I’m Calcio (@SoyCalcio_) June 14, 2021

“I feel better now, but I want to understand what happened,” the Dane reportedly said after spending his first hours in the hospital.

Eriksen’s agent also revealed that the footballer did not want to miss the opportunity to thank everyone who did something for him so that he could recover his vital signs, in addition to those who expressed their support after the dramatic episode.

“I want to thank everyone for what they did for me,” Schoots said.

What will happen to Eriksen’s contract at Inter Milan?

In the absence of a clinical report of the footballer, Inter Milan has not yet officially communicated its position on the continuity of the footballer, who has a contract until 2024 and for whom they paid 27 million euros last season.

Eriksen is valued at 40 million euros and receives a salary between 7.5 and 8 million euros.

Visit our Google News channel to enjoy our content