Euro 2021: Christian Eriksen responded to resuscitation before leaving the game

Good news is starting to arrive about the Danish midfielder’s state of health, Christian eriksen, who starred in a chilling scene in the debut match of the Denmark National Team in the 2021 Eurocup of Nations against Finland.

It was the 42nd minute of the match between Denmark and Finland, when Eriksen fell swoon in a throw-in play favorable to his team; the Tottenham player managed to hit the ball, but was already showing ‘fatigue’ at the time of the tour.

Also read: Euro 2021: Christian Eriksen collapses in a match between Denmark and Finland

The Danish footballer was struck down on the grass and began to convulse before being assisted, first by a teammate and seconds later by elements of the Danish team’s medical team, who tried to revive him with a defibrillator and later intubated him.

The best image that could come to us, they take Eriksen but conscious. Eriksen Force ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kWU4WZvkdk – (@PiqueRules) June 12, 2021

The first images show that Eriksen would have responded positively to resuscitation, as the player could be seen with his head raised and touching his forehead when he was transferred on a stretcher to receive better medical care in a Copenhagen hospital.

Minutes later, UEFA reported that the match was suspended.

UEFA reports Eriksen’s health status as stable.

Following the medical emergency of Danish player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting was held with the two teams and the match officials. More information will be communicated at 7:45 p.m. The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilized, “they pulsed in networks.

Who is Christian Eriksen?

He is a 29-year-old Danish footballer who began his career at Ajax Amsterdam in 2010.

He has played for Tottenham in England and currently plays for Inter Milan.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content