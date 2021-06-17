Euro 2021: Christian Eriksen receives emotional tribute in Denmark vs Belgium

The players of Denmark Y Belgium and the fans of both teams joined this Thursday in an emotional tribute in the 10th minute of the match between Christian Eriksen, a Danish star who suffered cardiac arrest on Saturday on the Parken stadium lawn.

When you reach that minute, it matches the number of Eriksen, the fans began to applaud. As agreed, Meunier threw the ball out and the players from both teams joined in applause that lasted one minute, while a banner with the slogan “All Denmark is with you, Christian” was unfurled in the stands.

Before the match, the Belgian players had handed over to the Danish captain, Simon Kjær, a shirt of the Belgium national team framed and signed with the number ten and the name of Eriksen, with the legend “God bedring” (Do you better, in Danish).

In the previous one, a giant sweater. At the start, a goal for him. And exactly at minute 10, the party stopped to give him a moment of applause. Fans, footballers and referees united to wish Christian Eriksen the best. More than just a sport. THE BEAUTIFUL GAME. pic.twitter.com/cdeV6MjDER – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) June 17, 2021

The score at that time was 1-0 for Denmark, who had gone ahead in minute 2 with a goal from Poulsen. Eriksen fainted when he was about to control a ball on the left wing of Denmark’s attack in the Euro Group B match against Finland.

The rapid medical assistance on the lawn itself allowed, after a quarter of an hour in which he suffered a cardiac arrest, stabilize him and later he was transferred to the Kingdom Hospital of Copenhagen, where he remains admitted.

1M OF PALMS! 10 minutes of play between Denmark x Belgium. O jogo was paralyzed and palms arose, it was not integrated in homage to Christian Eriksen. Players, Crooked, opponents, Juízes. Romero Lukaku was excited to see Homenagem. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/14J1exY8AR – Futzola (@FutzolaOficial) June 17, 2021

Doctors have decided to place an ICD (implantable automatic defibrillator), the Danish Federation (DBU) reported on Thursday.

The game against Finland was initially suspended by UEFA, but was resumed almost two hours later, ending with a 1-0 away win in the debut in a major tournament for the “Royal Owls”.

