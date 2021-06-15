Euro 2021: Christian Eriksen publishes his first message and photo of his cardiac arrest

After shaking the world with the dramatic moments of collapsing in the middle of the game between Denmark and Finland in the 2021 Euro Cup, Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen published his first photograph and a heartfelt message from the Copenhagen hospital where he was admitted last Saturday.

Even without being clear about his clinical condition after the cardiac arrest suffered in his debut match in this European Championship, Eriksen published his first photo after this episode, personally thanking all the expressions of affection received in these difficult moments.

In the image you can see a smiling Eriksen in good spirits, revealing that he still has medical check-ups pending to clarify his state of health, in addition to taking time to cheer on his teammates.

Hello everybody Thank you so much for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from around the world. It means a lot to me and my family. I’m fine, under the circumstances. I still have some tests to go through at the hospital, but I feel fine. Now, I will cheer on the boys of the Denmark national team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark Best

