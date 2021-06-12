Euro 2021: Christian Eriksen collapses in a match between Denmark and Finland (Videos)

Shocking images that were witnessed in the match between Denmark and Finland in the group stage of Euro 2021, as the Danish midfielder, Christian Eriksen, suffered a faint in the middle of the pitch when the closing of the first half was disputed.

In a hands-off in favor of Denmark on the left wing, Eriksen showed himself as his teammate’s target, managing to make contact with the ball, but falling instantly struck down on the lawn of the Parken Stadion in Copenhagen, capital of Denmark.

Denmark’s medical team and a stretcher ran up to the band, while the player apparently received a heart massage.

Eriksen’s teammates surrounded the player to prevent images from being seen, while Finnish players and the audience held back their excitement as they waited to see Eriksen’s evolution, who remained on the ground after several minutes.

