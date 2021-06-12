Euro 2021 – Chéryshev, the Russian World Cup hero, is back

06/12/2021

Just put on the national shirt, Denis Chéryshev becomes. It may be that he has lived many more years in Spain, but the Valencian left-hander has spent his best moments as a footballer defending the shield with the double-headed eagle.

“Denís is fine. It lacks very little. The year has been complicated at his club & rdquor ;, his father told . Dmitri Chéryshev, a former Sporting de Gijón player who will comment on the Eurocup for Russian television.

A SECOND CHANCE

Chéryshev He did not arrive as the undisputed starter at the World Cup. In fact, he was a substitute in the first game against Saudi Arabia, but then he became an unstoppable force and finished the tournament with four goals.

“I just want him to enjoy the selection. What I can guarantee is that it will leave the skin in the & rdquor; field, says his father in response to a question about whether Denis can repeat the feat of 2018.

He trusts the team, which maintains the World Cup base, although he believes it may suffer on defense.

Chéryshev son debuted with Fabio Capello when he was a Real Madrid player (2012), but injuries prevented him from having continuity and he missed the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and the European Championship in 2016.

The Russian coach, Stanislav Cherchesov, I wait for you. He called him up for the World Cup, something that not everyone in Russia understood and the player raised in the white quarry responded with a memorable performance.

His goal in the quarterfinals against Croatia, one of the best in the tournament, made him the hero of the host team.

His father was international a dozen times between 1994 and 1998, but he was not finally summoned to the World Cups in the USA and France. The son healed that family wound.

NO GUARANTEES OF OWNERSHIP

This time, he is not part of the starter either and, in fact, he did not take the field in the last two friendlies against Poland and Bulgaria. Cherchesov is reserving it.

“As to Chéryshev, it still lacks two percent. Every workout Denis He is more ready to play & rdquor ;, admitted the coach in the press conference prior to today’s game against Belgium.

The physical trainer of the Russian team, the Spanish Paulino BarnHe told . that he no longer has problems. “I see him well,” he stressed.

In front of Chéryshev there are several players. His role should be that of revulsive in case things go wrong, even more so after the positive of the young winger Andrei Mostovoi, a player very liked by Cherchesov.

“The situation is different from three years ago. He has had a series of injuries and only recovered at the end of the Spanish league. It is clear that he will not be the holder & rdquor ;, he told . Igor Rabiner, well-known journalist of the most popular sports daily in Russia, “Sport-Express & rdquor ;. Rabiner believes that, when playing with three central defenders, Cherchesov condemns the Valencian player to a secondary role. “The options of Chéryshev from playing a major role in the tournament have been greatly reduced. He can not play long winger and neither in the center. It’s a pure extreme & rdquor;, he thinks.

In his opinion, the fact that he has been called up for the European Championship is already a reward for a player who missed many games this season with Valencia.

“They remembered how he played in the World Cup and they are grateful to him for that. It will surely come out when you have to score desperately. If the bands have to be strengthened, he will have his chance. In that case, your participation will be justified & rdquor ;, he highlighted.