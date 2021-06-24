Euro 2021: Benzema’s message after his double in Portugal vs France

Karim Bezema’s double in the draw (2-2) against Portugal has given France a pass to the round of 16 as group winners and has allowed the striker to celebrate a bit with his team after almost six years, something that makes him feel ” very happy”.

The Real Madrid forward expressed his happiness at being able to score two goals in a big tournament with the French National Team and more against a complicated rival like Portugal after the pressure that was put on him in the previous tournament.

“I feel a lot of joy, a lot of pride. I think everyone was waiting for it, there was a bit of pressure on me, but I’m a soccer player, a professional, I also need that pressure,” declared the Madrid forward, named player of the match .

“It makes me happy to score. We are also qualified,” Benzema concluded in a statement at the end of the game.

In an intense and even game this Wednesday in Budapest, both teams sealed the pass to the round of 16, France, as first, and Portugal, as third.

