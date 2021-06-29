Euro 2021: Benzema equals historical record of Zinedine Zidane

The return of Karim Benzema to the national team France After 5 years and 7 months of absence it has been one of the few good news for the world champion, defeated on Monday against Switzerland in the eighth of the European Championship. With his four goals in the tournament, the forward has equaled Zinedine Zidane.

With his second double in a row in last night’s tie at three, the Real Madrid striker has 31 international goals in 87 games. Zidane achieved that mark in 108 international matches.

The merengue forward is already the sixth best scorer in the history of the French national team. He is ahead of David Trezeguet (34 goals in 71 games), Antoine Griezmann (38 in 95), Michel Platini (41 in 72), Olivier Giroud (46 in 110) and Thierry Henry (51 in 123).

Sad et déçu suite à l’issue du match, j’aurai aim to continue à vous faire vibrer encore longtemps. Merci pour votre soutien, merci pour la force that you most often donnée. Rien n’est jamais facile, on continue à se battre pour preparer l’avenir et revenir encore plus fort pic.twitter.com/wm8qdhv8QS – Karim Benzema (@Benzema) June 29, 2021

The 33-year-old Benzema last night also became the second “les bleus” player to score at least two goals in two consecutive games in a European Championship. Platini had done it in the 1984 tournament, when he converted two hat tricks against Belgium (5-0) and Yugoslavia (3-2).

