Euro 2021: Artem Besedin misses the rest of the tournament after a criminal entry by Marcus Danielson

The forward of the national team Ukraine Artem Besedin, who suffered a serious entry in the round of 16 match of the European Championship that his team played against Sweden on Wednesday, does not suffer a torn ligament in his left knee but suffers an injury that will have him away from the pitch between three and six months.

The tests to which the Ukrainian international was subjected a few hours ago in Kiev, where he was transferred from Glasgow after the game at Hampden Park, they ruled out a ligament fracture, which was what doctors feared after initial scans.

However, the resonance that has been made to the soccer player of the Dynamo has detected a partial tear of the cruciate and lateral ligaments and the damaged tibia. “After a detailed study of the results, the time that the player will need to recover will be specified, although doctors predict that he will be between three and six months off,” indicates the Ukrainian Football Association.

❌ THE WORST FAULT OF THE YEAR! In # Euro2020 there was a chilling moment when the Swede Marcus Danielson injured the Ukrainian Artem Besedin The worst thing is that the referee needed the VAR to send him off! pic.twitter.com/ybw8OrfMLj – Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 30, 2021

The president of the Football Association of Ukraine, Andriy Pavelko was confident that “the operation is not necessary” and ventured that if the doctors allow it, Beredin could travel with his wife to Rome on Saturday to witness the quarterfinal match. final of the European Championship against England. “So that he is close to the team,” the president advanced.

Besedin, who had replaced Roman Yaremchuk, was the target of a hard tackle at the height of his left knee by the Swede Marcus Danielson, who was sent off with a direct red by the Italian referee Daniele Orsato after going to the video.

OFFICIAL: Artem Besedin (25 | ) says goodbye to # EURO2020 after the entry of Danielson: The doctor of his club reveals: Partial damage to the posterior cruciate ligament and internal and external lateral cruciate ligament.

Fracture of the condyles of the femur. 6 MONTHS WITHDRAWAL! pic.twitter.com/tc3cxVWAmO – Express Futbol (@ExpressFutbolCL) June 30, 2021

The Dinamo Kiev striker had to withdraw from the grass of the Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow supported by two members of the Ukrainian national team medical services. The footballer was transferred to Kiev early in the morning on Wednesday to undergo a medical examination and begin the treatment to follow.

