Euro 2021: Apolonia Lapiedra, the adult film actress launched a spicy message

The Spanish National Team plays a large part of its classification for the next round in Euro 2021 (2020) this Saturday in its match against Poland at the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, so La Furia Roja received a message of support from his new muse, the adult film actress, Apolonia Lapiedra, who sent a spicy message to the Spanish representative.

Spain he went goalless in his debut match in the Euro despite generating a great volume of play, so now they need to make effective all that dominance and good ball treatment with a victory against the Poles to ‘prepare the way’ for the Eighth of Final in the Eurocopa.

Against this background, the ardent adult film actress, Apolonia Lapiedra, one of the most famous in the industry, launched a spicy message of support to her compatriots prior to today’s game in Seville.

Interviewed on the La Resistencia program, Apolonia was invited to address a message of support for the Spanish National Team, an invitation that she accepted without hesitation, leaving an ‘epic’ message for the representative of her country.

We F0LL4M05 to Poland! What the fu **, damn it! “, The beautiful Apolonia launched with humor.

Apolonia’s curious message went viral in Spain, amusing among the followers of La Roja and the actress’s own fans.

Who is Apolonia Lapiedra She is an adult film actress who debuted in 2015 at the age of 20. She is small in stature, with a thin complexion, black hair and big eyes. Since its emergence in this industry, Apolonia has won multiple awards.

