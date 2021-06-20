Euro 2021: Antoine Griezmann says they have to improve to be champions

French striker Antoine Griezmann valued this Saturday the surprising draw of his team against Hungary (1-1) and acknowledged that they must learn from what happened ahead of the game against Portugal on the last day of the group stage of the Eurocup.

“We will have to keep learning, keep working and improve some things for tomorrow,” said the player after the game.

The author of the only goal for France in Budapest accused the heat – 35 degrees were reached – and the push of a packed stadium – around 60,000 fans – as other factors that played against the team.

As far as team play is concerned, the attacker of the Barcelona considers that “rapport” was lacking in the field.

“We know that we have the bench to make a difference at any moment of the game, and behind we have to be solid as against Germany,” he explained.

The third and last match of the first phase of this European Championship for the ‘Bleus’ will be on Wednesday against Portugal, current leader of group F